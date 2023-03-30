Police nab probationer in February residential arson that resulted in injuries

Hamilton Police have arrested a 50-year-old man in relation to a residential arson at a home on Sanford Avenue.

On Monday, February 13, 2023, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Hamilton Police and emergency partners responded to a multi-unit residential fire at 48 Sanford Avenue South in Hamilton.

During evacuation, the residents were unable to get to the front door and had to jump out a second story window. The family including a young child suffered injuries as a result.

Police issued surveillance camera video that showed a man approaching the house. Hamilton Police have now arrested, Edward Christopher James Ypma, a 50-year-old man of Hamilton, who is facing the following charges;

Arson- Disregard for Human Life

Possession of Incendiary Material

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation

Failure to Comply with a Release Order

Police thanked members of the Hamilton community and individuals that provided tips to Crime Stoppers, whose assistance facilitated an arrest in the investigation.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com