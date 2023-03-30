Thursday , 30 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Police nab probationer in February residential arson that resulted in injuries
News

Police nab probationer in February residential arson that resulted in injuries

March 30, 20231 Mins read169 Views

Hamilton Police have arrested a 50-year-old man in relation to a residential arson at a home on Sanford Avenue.

On Monday, February 13, 2023, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Hamilton Police and emergency partners responded to a multi-unit residential fire at 48 Sanford Avenue South in Hamilton.

During evacuation, the residents were unable to get to the  front door and had to jump out a second story window.  The family including a young child suffered injuries as a result.   

Police issued surveillance camera video that showed a man approaching the house. Hamilton Police have now arrested, Edward Christopher James Ypma, a 50-year-old man of Hamilton, who is facing the following charges;

Arson- Disregard for Human Life

Possession of Incendiary Material

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation

Failure to Comply with a Release Order

Police thanked members of the Hamilton community and individuals that provided tips to Crime Stoppers, whose assistance facilitated an arrest in the investigation.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Hamilton 2023 budget gets final approval

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Arts

ARTISTS – SELLING your art in a gallery

March 30, 2023
News

Flood watch issued ahead of heavy rainfall expected Friday

March 30, 2023
Opinion

Opinion: City Budget–there has to be a better way

March 30, 2023
News

Update: Hamilton Fire kept busy with two rural blazes, one involving multiple fire departments

March 30, 2023

Related Articles

News

Flood watch issued ahead of heavy rainfall expected Friday

The sudden snow melt over the past week has prompted Hamilton Conservation...

By March 30, 2023
News

Update: Hamilton Fire kept busy with two rural blazes, one involving multiple fire departments

The Hamilton Fire department was kept busy Thursday morning with two major...

By March 30, 2023
News

Hamilton 2023 budget gets final approval

Hamilton’s 2023 budget got final approval Wednesday by a 10-6 margin. A...

By March 29, 2023
NewsPolitics

Esther Pauls addresses her conflict issue with fellow councillors

There a little discomfort evident at Wednesday’s GIC meeting as the report...

By March 29, 2023