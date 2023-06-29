Friday , 30 June 2023
News

Police looking for two suspects in Waterdown break-in spree

June 29, 20231 Mins read124 Views

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a series of Commercial Break and Enters in the Waterdown area and are looking for the publics assistance in identifying the suspects.

During the evening hours of Saturday, June 24, 2023 into the early morning hours of Sunday, June 25, 2023, police received reports of several commercial entries into businesses the Waterdown area along Dundas Street East (Highway 5) between Hamilton Street and Highway 6, Flamborough.

Investigators are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects and ask any businesses or residents in the area to check their security video for suspicious persons or vehicles during the late evening hours of Saturday, June 24 into the early morning hours of Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Investigators also believe there are additional businesses in the area that may have been victim and have not yet reported the incident to police.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspects or any other information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Detective Constable Boris Iveljic at 905-540-6327 or non-emergency line at 905-546-4925. 

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit r anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

