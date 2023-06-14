Wednesday , 14 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Police looking for three suspects in east-end armed robbery
News

Police looking for three suspects in east-end armed robbery

June 14, 20231 Mins read149 Views

Hamilton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a commercial business.

On Sunday, three male suspects entered a commercial business in the area of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North. The suspects demanded cash and electronics from the business, while brandishing a firearm.  The suspects fled the area in a dark coloured vehicle.

The suspects are described as;

 Suspect 1:  a black male wearing a white and gray sweatshirts with dark pants

Suspect 2: a black male with a black sweatshirt with dark shoes

Suspect 3: a white male wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and dark shoes

Area residents are asked to check their cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Mark Wright at 905 546 3849 contact or Detective Sergeant Shane Groombridge at 905 546 2991.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Niagara Police arrest Brampton man in weekend homicide

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Former Dundas Masonic building to receive heritage designation

June 14, 2023
News

Optimistic plans for growing Hamilton’s forest canopy

June 14, 2023
News

Police looking for three suspects in east-end armed robbery

June 14, 2023
News

Niagara Police arrest Brampton man in weekend homicide

June 13, 2023

Related Articles

News

Former Dundas Masonic building to receive heritage designation

A historic building in Dundas is being proposed for a heritage designation...

ByJune 14, 2023
News

Optimistic plans for growing Hamilton’s forest canopy

City of Hamilton Forestry staff earned praise from all sides as they...

ByJune 14, 2023
News

Niagara Police arrest Brampton man in weekend homicide

Niagara Police have made an arrest in a weekend St. Catharine’s shooting...

ByJune 13, 2023
News

Its Official: Michael Andlauer has been named new owner of the Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have confirmed  that Hamilton businessman Michael Andlauer is the...

ByJune 13, 2023