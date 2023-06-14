Police looking for three suspects in east-end armed robbery

Hamilton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a commercial business.

On Sunday, three male suspects entered a commercial business in the area of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North. The suspects demanded cash and electronics from the business, while brandishing a firearm. The suspects fled the area in a dark coloured vehicle.

The suspects are described as;

Suspect 1: a black male wearing a white and gray sweatshirts with dark pants

Suspect 2: a black male with a black sweatshirt with dark shoes

Suspect 3: a white male wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and dark shoes

Area residents are asked to check their cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Mark Wright at 905 546 3849 contact or Detective Sergeant Shane Groombridge at 905 546 2991.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com