Police looking for suspects in Woodlands park shooting

A late-night shooting at Woodlands Park on Barton Street has landed a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to 501 Barton Street East, Woodlands Park after receiving information that a shooting had taken place. Upon arrival officers located a 36-year-old male suffering from a gunshot. The male was transported to hospital and remains in stable condition with life threatening injuries.

Police are seeking suspects and ask anyone who may have witnessed this crime to come forward. Investigators are also requesting that anyone with surveillance or dashcam video to review their security surveillance between 9:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. for any suspicious activity that might help in the investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with this investigation are asked to contact Detective Dave Brewster in Investigative Services Division at 905-546-4067 or 905-546-4925.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.