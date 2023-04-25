Police looking for serial domestic abuser unlawfully at large

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

Danny Beharri, 39, is described as 5’8”, 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a ten year sentence for:

Sexual Assault with a Weapon

three counts of Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Aggravated Assault

Assault with a Weapon

Utter Threat To Cause Death

Breach of Recognizance

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

At the time of sentencing, he was declared a Dangerous Offender.

In 2015 a Superior Court judge declared him a dangerous offender. He was sentenced him to 10 years plus a long-term supervision order. “Daniel Beharri is a serial abuser of intimate domestic partners,” Justice Casey Hill said, according to an article in the Brampton Guardian.

He is known to frequent the Toronto, Brampton, Milton and Hamilton areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.