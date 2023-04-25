Wednesday , 26 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Police looking for serial domestic abuser unlawfully at large
News

Police looking for serial domestic abuser unlawfully at large

April 25, 20231 Mins read137 Views

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

Danny Beharri, 39, is described as 5’8”, 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a ten year sentence for:

Sexual Assault with a Weapon

three counts of Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Aggravated Assault

Assault with a Weapon

Utter Threat To Cause Death

Breach of Recognizance

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

 At the time of sentencing, he was declared a Dangerous Offender.

In 2015 a Superior Court judge declared him a dangerous offender. He was sentenced him to 10 years plus a long-term supervision order. “Daniel Beharri is a serial abuser of intimate domestic partners,” Justice Casey Hill said, according to an article in the Brampton Guardian.

He is known to frequent the Toronto, Brampton, Milton and Hamilton areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

Previous post History is history with Hamilton Wentworth School naming policy

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Police looking for serial domestic abuser unlawfully at large

April 25, 2023
Opinion

History is history with Hamilton Wentworth School naming policy

April 25, 2023
Arts

Hamilton Black Film Festival back with a live event at the Westdale

April 25, 2023
News

Big increase in Hate crimes and incidents in Hamilton in 2022

April 25, 2023

Related Articles

News

Big increase in Hate crimes and incidents in Hamilton in 2022

Hate incidents in Hamilton increased by over 60 percent according to the...

By April 25, 2023
News

Planned development could be at risk if Hamilton wastewater upgrades are not made

If the new Hamilton Council is planning any more in the series...

By April 24, 2023
News

Burlington named a Tree City of the World

The City of Burlington has been recognized by the Arbour Day Foundation...

By April 24, 2023
News

Dundas Real McCoys capture the Allan Cup

Dundas Real McCoys capture the Allan Cup Among his many words of...

By April 24, 2023