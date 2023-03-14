Police looking for 14-year-old Oakville teen

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance is locating a missing Oakville girl.

Liliya Kamarova (14) of Oakville was last seen on foot at approximately midnight on March 14, 2023, in the area of Brays Lane and Heritage Way in Oakville.

Liliya is described as:

Female

White

5’4” tall with a thin build (approximately 110 lbs)

Shoulder length straight dark brown hair

Green eyes

Wearing a black winter coat and black UGG brand boots

A photo of Liliya is attached.

Anyone with information about James or his possible whereabouts is asked to contact police through 9-1-1 or via the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missi