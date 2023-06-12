Tuesday , 13 June 2023
Police Investigating sexual assault in Birge Park

June 12, 2023

Hamilton Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place at Birge Park, on Birge Street between Victoria and Wellington in Hamilton

On Sunday shortly after 3:00am the victim was walking through Birge Park when an unknown male unexpectdly approached from behind and attacked her.

The suspect was described as follows:

Male. Hispanic, 30-40 years old with a slim build, and wearing a black windbreaker and a fishing hat with a letter “Z” in yellow

The suspect was last seen leaving the area walking westbound on Birge Street towards Emerald Street North.

Police are also requesting that residents living in the area please check their video surveillance between the hours of 3:00 am and 4:00 am for any suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation, are asked to contact the Division One Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725 or the Detective Sergeant for Division One Criminal Investigations at 905-546-3833.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

