Wednesday , 31 May 2023
News

Police investigate shots from a car on Red Hill

May 30, 20231 Mins read264 Views

Hamilton Police are investigating reports that a shooting may have occurred during a road rage incident on the Redhill Valley Parkway at the Mud Street exit.

Late Monday evening, Hamilton Police responded to the area after receiving a report of a possible shot fired from a vehicle.

Police say at this time the incident is believed to be targeted, and investigators are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed the event to contact police.

Anyone with  information that could assist police with this investigation, are asked to contact the on-duty Division 2 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963, or the Criminal Investigations Branch Detective Sergeant at 905-546-2907.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

