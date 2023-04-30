Police investigate shooting on Hamilton Mountain

The Hamilton Police are investigating a report of shots fired, In the vicinity of Juravinski Hospital. The shots were reported shortly after 6:30 am on Saturday. The incident took place in the area of Concession Street and Viewpoint Avenue in the city of Hamilton. The investigation is ongoing and there are no known victims. It’s the second shooting this year in the area. In February another shooting incident was reported on East 23trd street between Concession and Crockett.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident, including dash cam or video surveillance footage, to please contact the Hamilton Police Service Detective Dave Brewster, Investigative Services Division, at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com