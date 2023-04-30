Sunday , 30 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Police investigate shooting on Hamilton Mountain
News

Police investigate shooting on Hamilton Mountain

April 30, 20231 Mins read269 Views

The Hamilton Police are investigating a report of shots fired, In the vicinity of Juravinski Hospital. The shots were reported shortly after 6:30 am on Saturday. The incident took place in the area of Concession Street and Viewpoint Avenue in the city of Hamilton. The investigation is ongoing and there are no known victims. It’s the second shooting this year in the area. In February another shooting incident was reported on East 23trd street between Concession and Crockett.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident, including dash cam or video surveillance footage, to please contact the Hamilton Police Service Detective Dave Brewster, Investigative Services Division, at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Another West Harbour Community Consultation Event planned

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

3,000 cyclists compete in the Paris to Ancaster classic bike race

April 30, 2023
NewsOpinion

Cycling safety tips from sparsely-populated Idaho

April 30, 2023
Wellness

Hamilton Youngsters getting hooked on hookahs

April 30, 2023
News

Hamilton fire rescue resident from smoke-filled home

April 30, 2023

Related Articles

News

3,000 cyclists compete in the Paris to Ancaster classic bike race

More than 3,000 men and women of all ages took part in...

By April 30, 2023
NewsOpinion

Cycling safety tips from sparsely-populated Idaho

Anyone who has watched a cyclist approaching an intersection will observe that...

By April 30, 2023
News

Hamilton fire rescue resident from smoke-filled home

Hamilton Firefighters rescued an unconscious person from a Nebo Road house fire...

By April 30, 2023
News

Another West Harbour Community Consultation Event planned

The City of Hamilton will hold a a community event to provide...

By April 29, 2023