Police investigate possible connection between fatal collision and impaired driving incident

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a fatal motor vehicle collision that took place in the downtown core at the same time and area where a man was arrested for impaired driving.

Hamilton Police were called to the intersection of Barton Street East and MacNab Street North shortly after 9:00 pm on the evening of Tuesday, April 25, 2023. As a result of this collision two individuals were transported to hospital in critical condition. A 73-year-old man has since been pronounced deceased in hospital and a 45-year-old man remains in hospital in critical but stable condition. This was the general area and time where a man was seen driving erratically, resulting in an arrest for impaired driving. Police told the Bay Observer the two incidents are being investigated separately at this time, but are aware of the proximity of time and location of the two incidents. The driver facing impaired charges was additionally charged with failure to remain.

Hamilton Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation, to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.