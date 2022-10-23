Polarized views on display in Hamilton Education races.

With a wide-open Hamilton Mayoralty race coming to the finish line and spirited races for the six open council seats, the races for the education trustee positions traditionally take a back seat when it comes to public interest. But things are different this year with the culture wars dominating several of the contests.

On the one hand are at least five candidates for the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board, whose platforms lean heavily to race, oppression and identity issues. These include Sabreina Dahab, running in Ward 2; Maria Felix-Miller in Ward 3; Nancy Silva Khan in wards 5 & 10 and Jay Edington in Wards 6 & 9. Also running on an anti-racism and anti-oppression platform is Ahona Mehdi in Wards 8 and 14 running against Becky Buck, the incumbent who was one of four trustees Mehdi labeled racist, triggering an independent inquiry. The resulting report, was unable to verify the most shocking of the allegations—that a trustee had used the “N” word. But still suggested trustees had at times used language that they should have known was racist. In the case of Buck, however, it appears her misstep was referring to twitter trolls as…twitter trolls. What the named trustees did have in common was that they were the only trustees who voted against a motion to cancel the police liaison program which came under fire in the immediate aftermath of the George Floyd murder, and some observers believe that is the real reason Buck was included in the sanction. She had also voted against creating an indigenous student trustee position arguing that would not be fair to other equity-seeking groups.

For the first time the HWDSB race sees American style polarization. There are also five candidates who were backed by VoteAgainstWoke.ca, a parent group opposing anti-racism and gender identity education in schools. Another group-Stop Woke Indoctrination, has also been highly visible on social media.

Two of the five candidates receiving VoteAgainstWoke.ca endorsements — Kathy Archer, running for re-election in Ward 6, and Larry Patterson who is trying to reclaim a seat in Ward 3 which he relinquished in 2018– disavowed the endorsements and asked to be dropped from the list.

That still leaves five candidates whose endorsements remained as of last Monday—Michael Kelly Ward 1; Marie Jackson, Wards 5&10; Amy Cowling in Ward 7, Larry Masters in Ward 13, and Catherine Kronas in Ward 15

There are also five candidates for Catholic School Board endorsed by the Anti-woke group