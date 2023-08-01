Wednesday , 2 August 2023
PLAY to offer flights to Frankfurt from Hamilton airport

Canadian travellers can fly on the first PLAY flight to Frankfurt on December 14

August 1, 2023

PLAY Airlines operating out of Hamilton to Europe via Iceland, has added  Frankfurt in Germany to its list of European destinations reachable from Hamilton. . The first flight with PLAY to Frankfurt will be on December 14, and it will operate four to five times a week throughout the winter.

Play has announced a limited-time flight sale, starting from as low as $259 exclusive of taxes and fees. The sale started on July 27, 2023 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on August 10, 2023. Canadians will be able to book the discounted fare for travel dates between January to March 2024. For complete sale details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit flyplay.com/canada-offers.

The stopover in Iceland for the outbound and inbound flights isa approximately one hour.

“The addition of Frankfurt to PLAY’s extensive network of European destinations is exciting for Hamilton International, it not only strengthens business ties between our regions, but also enhances tourism opportunities for travellers seeking a seamless connection into Germany via Iceland,” said Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

There are now almost three dozen European destinations reachable from Hamilton on PLAY.

Previous post The Well Hamilton Unveils commemorative wall, “Well Noted”

