Friday , 31 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News PLAY to offer flights to Amsterdam from Hamilton airport
News

PLAY to offer flights to Amsterdam from Hamilton airport

Amsterdam will be available to Canadian travellers on June 22

March 28, 20231 Mins read1.6k Views

PLAY, the airline  that will connect Hamilton to European destinations via Iceland, has added Amsterdam to its summer schedule. Tickets for the new route are now available for purchase, and the destination will be available for Canadian travellers when PLAY launches its inaugural flight out of Hamilton on June 22.

The flight time will be 10 hours and 25 minutes with a stop of 1 hour 25 minutes in Reykjavik. The fight leaves Hamilton  at 6:50 PM and arrives in Amsterdam at 11:15 AM local time. Round-trip fares range from $632 CDN to $910 CDN.

Since its first flight in June 2021, PLAY has expanded its fleet from three Airbus A320neo aircraft to six in 2022 and will operate 10 Airbus A320/321neo aircraft in 2023. The airline now has  a network of nearly 40 destinations and over a million passengers flown since its launch, with an 87 per cent on-time performance in 2023.

Previous post Hunger strike protesting McMaster gas-fired generators ends

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Arts

ARTISTS – SELLING your art in a gallery

March 30, 2023
News

Flood watch issued ahead of heavy rainfall expected Friday

March 30, 2023
Opinion

Opinion: City Budget–there has to be a better way

March 30, 2023
News

Update: Hamilton Fire kept busy with two rural blazes, one involving multiple fire departments

March 30, 2023

Related Articles

News

Flood watch issued ahead of heavy rainfall expected Friday

The sudden snow melt over the past week has prompted Hamilton Conservation...

By March 30, 2023
News

Update: Hamilton Fire kept busy with two rural blazes, one involving multiple fire departments

The Hamilton Fire department was kept busy Thursday morning with two major...

By March 30, 2023
News

Police nab probationer in February residential arson that resulted in injuries

Hamilton Police have arrested a 50-year-old man in relation to a residential...

By March 30, 2023
News

Hamilton 2023 budget gets final approval

Hamilton’s 2023 budget got final approval Wednesday by a 10-6 margin. A...

By March 29, 2023