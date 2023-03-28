PLAY to offer flights to Amsterdam from Hamilton airport

PLAY, the airline that will connect Hamilton to European destinations via Iceland, has added Amsterdam to its summer schedule. Tickets for the new route are now available for purchase, and the destination will be available for Canadian travellers when PLAY launches its inaugural flight out of Hamilton on June 22.

The flight time will be 10 hours and 25 minutes with a stop of 1 hour 25 minutes in Reykjavik. The fight leaves Hamilton at 6:50 PM and arrives in Amsterdam at 11:15 AM local time. Round-trip fares range from $632 CDN to $910 CDN.

Since its first flight in June 2021, PLAY has expanded its fleet from three Airbus A320neo aircraft to six in 2022 and will operate 10 Airbus A320/321neo aircraft in 2023. The airline now has a network of nearly 40 destinations and over a million passengers flown since its launch, with an 87 per cent on-time performance in 2023.