Play Airlines takes wing, connecting Hamilton Airport with Europe

For the first time in many years passengers were able to access Europe via Hamilton International Airport as the first flight of PLAY, the low-cost Icelandic airline, took to the skies on Thursday. It marked the commencement of daily flights from Toronto to Iceland and Europe. Hamilton is PLAY’s first destination in Canada and the fifth route in North America, joining New York, Washington, Boston and Baltimore.

To celebrate PLAY’s inaugural Hamilton service, which shows as Toronto on the airline’s website, the airline has announced a limited-time flight sale, offering up to 25 per cent off fares for flights to Iceland (KEF), Amsterdam (AMS), Berlin (BER), Copenhagen (CPH), Stockholm (ARN), London (STN) and to Dublin (DUB), using the promo code: PLAYCANADA. The fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from as low as $129* exclusive of taxes and fees. The sale started on June 19, 2023 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST June 25, 2023. Canadians will be able to book the discounted fare for travel dates between October 2023 to March 2024. For complete sale details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit flyplay.com/canada-offers.

Operating with a fleet of ten Airbus A320/321neo aircraft, PLAY boasts the youngest aircraft fleet in Europe, with an average age of around two years.

“Our inaugural flight out of Toronto (Hamilton) is a tremendous milestone for PLAY,” said Birgir Jónsson, CEO, PLAY. Wherever we operate, we strive to provide the most competitive prices. By challenging the competition in Toronto, we aim to benefit the residents of the area by offering an affordable means of travel to Iceland and beyond into Europe.”

Flying through Iceland Play will connect Hamilton travelers to dozens of European destinations. A typical layover in Iceland for the most popular destinations is under two hours, making total journey time end-to-end competitive with flying out of congested Pearson Airport.

Said Cole Horncastle, executive managing director, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. “PLAY’s low-cost ‘pay for what you need’ model aligns perfectly with Hamilton International’s commitment to bring more travel options and affordable airfares to passengers in Southern Ontario and continue to drive economic benefits for the City and the region.”