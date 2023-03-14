Tuesday , 14 March 2023
Business

PLAY Air set passenger, revenue records for winter months

March 14, 20231 Mins read225 Views

According to Play Air, who will be connecting Hamilton International Airport with Europe this summer, business is great. Play has announced it  carried 63,949 passengers in February and the load factor was 76.9%. 31% of passengers were traveling from Iceland, 37% were traveling to Iceland, and 32% were connecting passengers (VIA). In February, 84.2% of PLAY’s flights arrived on schedule.

PLAY’s routes to and from Paris and London had a load factor of over 90% in February, and  destinations in Spain and the Canary Islands were also very strong.

The load factor for the full year of 2023 is now more than double compared to the same period last year.  

 Average airfare for the year is up 19% from last year and will increase further as  the peak summer booking period approaches. 

The airline reports that February, which is not a busy travel month for Europe February was record sales month for PLAY. The revenue generated during the respective months of January and February 2023 is more than double the average sold revenue per month in 2022.

Birgir Jónsson, PLAY CEO,was pleased with the results but noted, “ werecognize the challenging nature of seasonal fluctuations in demand in this industry and we are managing our capacity accordingly. The nature of our market is such that the financial results of the year are decided in the all-important spring and summer months (Q2 and Q3) while the winter (Q1 and Q4) always brings weaker demand and lower yields…In general, the year begins on a very positive note for PLAY.”

