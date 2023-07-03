Tuesday , 4 July 2023
News

Plan would Abolish General Issues Committee, rewrite procedural bylaw

An upcoming  proposal by Ward two Councillor Cameron Kroetsch would see significant changes in the city council meeting calendar—key of which would be abolition of the General Issues committee.

A few weeks before the October 2022 municipal election, then candidate Cameron Kroetsch appeared before the Governance Review subcommittee with a plan he said would make the city’s meeting calendar more efficient. In his presentation Kroetsch said the current system did not make efficient use of councillors’ time. Under the current committee system, all members of council sit on the General Issues Committee and the Board of Health. There are four other standing committees where not all councillors are members. These are: Audit, Finance and Administration, Emergency and Community Services, Planning and Public Works.

GIC would disappear, all councillors on all committees

The Kroetsch recommendation would see the General Issues Committee disappear and now all members of council would sit on all the standing committees. He said the changes would mean less repetition and “catching up” for those members who did not happen to sit on a certain committee when its report was before council for approval. He also argued the changes would provide more time for members to read staff reports and prepare for meetings.

Council, meeting twice a month, would deal with only two of the four standing committee reports at each meeting.

Kroetsch also is recommending a re-write of the Council Procedural bylaw to make the language clearer and less repetitive. He also wants a review and overhaul of the annual budget process.

Burlington, which has a seven-member council now has all members sitting on all of its standing committees.

More changes rumored

The suggested changes, if approved, are additional signs of a more activist council. Recently, in considering the City Manager’s annual review, council outsourced the work to a consultant, rather than deal with it by council in camera as has been past practice. The recent priority-setting session was also a departure from past practice, with councillors working with a facilitator they selected to arrive at priorities, rather than the more staff-driven processes that had been the norm. When the priorities were presented to the public last week, senior staff were present in what was described as “listening mode,” by mayor Horwath, who, as of July 1 has assumed “strong mayor” powers, which include the ability to choose her own senior bureaucrats.  Not surprisingly City Hall is awash with rumours of a staff shake-up

