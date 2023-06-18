Monday , 19 June 2023
News

Perfect weather for Burlington Sound of Music Festival and parade

Story and photos by By DENIS GIBBONS

June 18, 20231 Mins read240 Views

Weather conditions were ideal for the 42nd edition of Burlington’s Sound of Music Festival.

The Teen Tour Band led the Grand Festival Parade, which started in Central Park Saturday morning, marched west on Caroline St., south on Elizabeth, west on James, then north on Brant to Burlington Central high school.

The Pipes and Drums of the Halton Regional Police Service were near the front, followed by several other bands, including the Junior Redcoats – the farm team of the Teen Tour Band – and the Fergus Pipe Band.

Kimberley Calderbank and Steve Foxcroft reported for YourTV Cable 23.
The Pipes and Drums of the Halton Regional Police Service were a hit.

For the first time the square in front of City Hall was decorated with colorful flowers and shrubs providing a garden setting for the music stage there.

The Struts, a British rock band, formed in Derby, Derbyshire in 2012, was the main attraction on Saturday night. The band has  opened for both the Rolling Stones and The Who. 

A Flock of Seagulls, an English new wave band formed in Liverpool in 1979, played on Thursday night. The group has released albums with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.


Top Hat Marching Orchestra musicians salute the crowd.
The Junior Redcoats, whose graduates go on to the Teen Tour Band.

The festival concludes today (Sunday) with a variety of bands playing at two stages in Spencer Smith Park on the waterfront and one in front of City Hall on Brant Street.

Kimberley Calderbank and Steve Foxcroft were commentators for YourTV Channel 23.  The first replay showing of the parade is scheduled for Sunday evening, June 18 at 8 p.m. Another will follow on Tuesday, June 20 at 10 a.m.

