Partnership that includes Hamilton's KF Aerospace lands big defense contract

A consortium that includes KF Aerospace, which operates a major aircraft maintenance facility at Hamilton International Airport has been awarded a contract to train Royal Canadian Air Force Crews

The contract for Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) will cover all aspects of the required training and in-service support to train Canadian military pilots, Air Combat Systems Officers (ACSOs) and Airborne Electronic Sensor Operators (AES Ops). Contract award is anticipated in 2024.   “We are honoured to be named by Canada as the preferred bidder for FAcT,” said France Hébert, President, SkyAlyne and Vice President, Defense & Security – Canada, CAE. “SkyAlyne’s selection is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team and showcases our capabilities to provide world-class training solutions that meet the evolving needs of the RCAF and the Canadian Armed Forces. Our sincere thanks to Canada and the RCAF for this opportunity.”  “SkyAlyne’s proposed solution for FAcT was the collective effort from an outstanding team of individuals and companies from across Canada,” says Tracy Medve, SkyAlyne Board Chair and President and CEO, KF Aerospace. FAcT is a comprehensive training contract that includes all classroom instruction, simulator and flight training, as well as numerous on-site support activities and infrastructure services.   Training operations will continue at Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Portage la Prairie (Southport), Manitoba and Winnipeg, Manitoba, with FAcT, and SkyAlyne will be tasked to lead the significant rebuilding of facilities and modernization of equipment, including new fleets of training aircraft.

