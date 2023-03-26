Ottawa man takes top spot in Around The Bay Race

Blair Morgan of Ottawa was the first place finisher in this year’s 30-kilometer Around the Bay Road Race with a time of 1:37:46. Top female time was captured by Sasha Golish of Toronto who covered the course in 1:48:03. The best Hamilton result was turned in by Callum Darby.

Women’s 5 K Men’s 5k

In the 5k run, the top 3 males were:

1. Aaron DeJong – 15:56

2. Sam Richter – 15:59

3. Caleb Beland – 16:02

The top 3 female 5k runners were:

1. Brittany Moran – 17:33

2. Carley Somerset – 18:26

3. Jessica Kellar – 18:49

Close to 6,500 runners were expected to take part in the 129-year-old event.

St Joes running team

The run will benefit the St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation which is looking to support two projects within the hospital network: the purchase of breast cancer screening equipment and support upgrades to a birthing unit. Next year the race will move to Tim Horton Field as the First Ontario Centre undergoes renovations.