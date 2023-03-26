Sunday , 26 March 2023
News

Ottawa man takes top spot in Around The Bay Race

March 26, 20231 Mins read191 Views

Blair Morgan of Ottawa was the first place finisher in this year’s 30-kilometer Around the Bay Road Race with a time of 1:37:46. Top female time was captured by Sasha Golish of Toronto who covered the course in 1:48:03. The best Hamilton result was turned in by Callum Darby.

Women’s 5 K
Men’s 5k

In the 5k run, the top 3 males were:

1. Aaron DeJong – 15:56

2. Sam Richter – 15:59

3. Caleb Beland – 16:02

The top 3 female 5k runners were:

1. Brittany Moran – 17:33

2. Carley Somerset – 18:26

3. Jessica Kellar – 18:49

Close to 6,500 runners were expected to take part in the 129-year-old event.

St Joes running team

The run will benefit the St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation which is looking to support two projects within the hospital network: the purchase of breast cancer screening equipment and support upgrades to a birthing unit. Next year the race will move to Tim Horton Field as the First Ontario Centre undergoes renovations.

Previous post Two Hamilton shootings—one fatal—may be connected

