Ottawa man takes top spot in Around The Bay Race

Blair Morgan of Ottawa was the first place finisher in this year’s 30-kilometer Around the Bay Road Race with a time of 1:37:46. Top female time was captured by Sasha Golish of Toronto who covered the course in 1:48:03. The best Hamilton result was turned in by Callum Darby.
In the 5k run, the top 3 males were:
1. Aaron DeJong – 15:56
2. Sam Richter – 15:59
3. Caleb Beland – 16:02
The top 3 female 5k runners were:
1. Brittany Moran – 17:33
2. Carley Somerset – 18:26
3. Jessica Kellar – 18:49
Close to 6,500 runners were expected to take part in the 129-year-old event.
The run will benefit the St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation which is looking to support two projects within the hospital network: the purchase of breast cancer screening equipment and support upgrades to a birthing unit. Next year the race will move to Tim Horton Field as the First Ontario Centre undergoes renovations.
Leave a comment