“Orphaned” 2026 Commonwealth Games orphaned again

Wednesday , 19 July 2023
July 18, 20231 Mins read279 Views

With less than three years to go the Australian State of Victoria has pulled out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Victoria  Premier Daniel Andrews said the cost of the games had ballooned from roughly $2 Billion (Aus) to more than $7 Billion.

“I’ve made a lot of difficult calls, a lot of very difficult decisions in this job. This is not one of them. Frankly, $7 billion for a sporting event, we are not doing that,” he said at a press conference in Melbourne.

“I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to host an event that is three times the cost estimated and budgeted for last year.

“The Games will not proceed in Victoria in 2026. We have informed Commonwealth Games authorities of our decision to seek to terminate the contract,” he added.

The 2026  games have been a tough sell from the outset. A Hamilton bid team seeking to host the 2030 Games on the Centennial of the first edition of the games held in Hamilton in 1930, were asked to switch their focus to 2026 when it became apparent that finding a host city was proving difficult. That failed to gain local support and when Victoria was announced for 2026 games the Hamilton group went back to exploring 2030 before announcing that they were finally abandoning even that project.

The Commonwealth Games Federation issued a statement saying, “We are disappointed that we were only given eight hours’ notice and that no consideration was given to discussing the situation to jointly find solutions prior to this decision being reached by the government,”

Some critics feel the Commonwealth Games, like the Commonwealth itself, is a relic of Britain’s colonial past, and it no longer relevant in today’s social and political climate.

