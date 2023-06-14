Optimistic plans for growing Hamilton’s forest canopy

City of Hamilton Forestry staff earned praise from all sides as they presented a detailed urban forestry plan that will take the city through to 2050. Councillors expressed approval of the plan which sets a target of creating 40 percent forest cover by 2050. This is an improvement over the city’s official plan which called for a 30 percent canopy cover by 2041. The city’s current canopy cover sits at 21.2 percent which puts Hamilton behind several nearby cities.

Some of the issues standing in the way of increasing the urban canopy include:

• Invasive tree and plant species are affecting local biodiversity;

• Introduced pests, like Emerald Ash Borer, have caused largescale losses of ash trees;

• Climate change is increasing environmental stress on trees and natural areas; and,

• Development pressure for housing and infrastructure is reducing growing space for trees.

The distribution of trees is not uniform across the city wards 1, 5,13, 12 and 15 are the best performers while centre mountain wards are at the other end of the scale. Ward 8 has only 7.6 percent tree cover.

City staff say as new trees are planted they will look for more diversity of species in order to avoid the wholesale loss of ash trees caused by the Ash Borer epidemic.

The report indicates over 80 percent of Hamilton trees are listed as in good condition. It is estimated Hamilton has more than 5.2 million trees.

A big part of the strategy will be public education—encouraging residents to plant trees on their property and to look after them by making sure they are watered and mulched. The report recommends hiring two staff who will take on public engagement programs to create and foster better awareness of the value of trees. The development community in particular will be encouraged to avoid unnecessary clear cutting that often accompanies new development. The plan also involves outreach to potential community partner organizations who would be willing to do more to grow and preserve the tree canopy.

A big part of Hamilton’s forestry strategy in to engage the public in planting and preserving trees

One of the best places in Hamilton to see a wide variety of trees is Gage Park, which contains over 100 species of threes and shrubs. There is a grove of Copper Beeches opposite Maplewood Avenue on the West side of the park—the trees there are over 200 years old.