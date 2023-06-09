Opportunity to nominate a Hamilton Senior for Senior of the Year

For 28 years Hamilton has been conducting the Senior of the Year of the Awards, honoring seniors who are 65 and older who have made an outstanding voluntary contribution to enrich the social, cultural or civic life of our community.

Hamilton is inviting nominations for both Senior of the year as well as nominations for the Youth Supporting Seniors Award which is awarded to a young person that volunteers with seniors in Hamilton.

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Nominees

Must be 65 years or older

Have contributed to the enrichment of the social, cultural or civic life of the Hamilton community

Has made this commitment without thought of personal and/or financial gain

Is not a previous recipient of the award

Has resided within the City of Hamilton for at least five years prior to nomination

Must be a current resident of the City of Hamilton

Eligibility Criteria for Youth Nominees

Must be 15 to 24 years of age

Has made this commitment without thought of personal and/or financial gain

Has provided the special work or service during/ after required hours for high school

Must be a current resident of the City of Hamilton.

To submit nominations. Click here.