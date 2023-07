The Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is looking for 33-year-old Kyle Hunt who is unlawfully at large from custody. Hunt is described as 6’-1” in height, weighing 169 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving a two-year sentence for drugs, weapons and failure to comply with court and probation orders. OPP say he is known to frequent the Hamilton, Stoney Creek and Brantford areas. Anyone knowing of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.