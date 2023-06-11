Sunday , 11 June 2023
Opioid action plan will see more safe injection sites in existing settings

June 11, 2023

Hamilton health staff are recommending a Hamilton Opioid Action Plan that would involve establishing a safe injection site at a Hamilton Mens’ Shelter, The project would cost just over $900,000 in its first full year of operation. The action follows the declaration of an opioid crisis in Hamilton earlier this year.

A staff report notes Problematic opioid use and an increasingly toxic drug supply continues to be an area of public health concern in Hamilton. Local data continues to highlight an increasing trend of opioid-attributed overdoses in the community. In the first four months of 2023, Hamilton received 336 opioid-related paramedic calls, which was higher than the same four-month period in both 2021 and 2022. In addition, from January to April 2023, there were 62 suspected opioid-related deaths. A total of 42 of these suspect deaths occurred in private residences. Of the opioid overdoses 56 percent or 189 occurred in Ward Two and 68 or 20 percent in Ward 3—in all 76 percent of opioid overdose calls in the two downtown wards. Two thirds of the victims are between 24 and 44 years of age. With 24 percent falling in the 45-64 age group.

Part of the Opioid Action plan involves the establishment of more safe injection sites in the city—a proposal that invariably meets with resistance from the neighbourhoods involved. The policy appears to address the issue by recommending greater use of settings including shelter-based, hospitals and mobile options.

