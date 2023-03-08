Opinion: You should already have read some of what follows in Hamilton legacy media

Monday, the B’nai Brith Canada called on the Ontario New Democratic Party to withdraw the candidacy of Sarah Jama who they describe as a radical activist who has been associated with groups that have frequently targeted Israel. The release goes on to say that NDP leader Marit Stiles “needs to do the principled thing. There should be no room in the Legislature for a member whose demonizing of the Jewish state will only lead to more hate aimed at Jews in Ontario.” “Ms. Jama’s candidacy reinforces the perception that there is an antisemitism problem in the ONDP and an unwillingness to seriously confront it,” said Marvin Rotrand, National Director of the League for Human Rights. “It doesn’t take much research to discover Ms. Jama’s animus toward the Jewish state.”

The Bay Observer conducted some online research to verify that assertion. We came across videos posted on social media from July 2021 where Jama was addressing a pro-Palestinian rally, On the video she is seen declaring, “When Palestinians got together to take up the streets, the Palestinian organizers were targeted by the Hamilton Police…over and over and over again the Hamilton Police protect Naziism and continue to target Black, Muslims and Palestinians, saying “ we don’t have the right to push to exist”

She ended her remarks, saying, “They laugh at us when we say that Palestinians are being targeted. We know these systems are corrupt—they need to fall. Disarm, dismantle, abolish the police and make sure that we continue to gather here…”

The Bay Observer contacted both the Jama campaign and leader Stiles’ office asking:

1. What is the candidate’s attitude towards the state of Israel?

2. Does she continue to believe that Hamilton Police protect Naziism?

3. Does she still believe in the abolition of police?

Stiles’ office acknowledged our query but have not provided a statement. Stiles was quoted in the Toronto Sun as continuing to support Jama’s candidacy. When the Bay Observer revisited the site of the video where Jama appeared at the pro Palestinian rally, the posts had been removed. No response came from the Jama Campaign.

To date, local mainstream media have been silent on the issue of Jama’s past statements and actions. The candidate’s comments on Israel are one thing where some debate or nuance may be justified. The public can make up their own mind, but only if the media choose to make them aware of her track record on the issue. We know the media are capable of such recall. As a councillor in 2007, then Ward two Councillor Bob Bratina threw a pen in the council chamber. Fifteen years, and four elections later, the Spectator was still referring to the incident.

Even if the Israel-Palestine issue is too distant to be adequately evaluated by the voters of Hamilton Centre, Jama’s attitudes towards policing surely bear some serious media scrutiny. She is asking the voters to make her the representative for a riding that is the most challenged from a crime and poverty perspective in the city. She has called not only for the defunding of Hamilton Police, but the abolition of police. These aren’t teenage posts dredged up from ten years ago—they were made less than two years ago by a well-educated young adult. Surely that alone is worthy of some media examination. Hamilton Centre has been an NDP stronghold for decades, and it may well continue to be; but the voters should be entitled to know what they are getting, and that is the responsibility of unbiased news media, applying the same standards to the coverage of this candidacy that they would to any other. This story is being covered by news media in Jerusalem today, but so far not in Hamilton.