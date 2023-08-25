Opinion: We need to find an encampment solution that does not involve city parks

We are on a collision course in Hamilton on the homeless encampment issue. The public have made it abundantly clear that they do not want encampments in city parks—nowhere…no how, yet the majority of council and staff keep coming back with proposals that will normalize encampments in parks. This latest variation on the theme—sandwiching 25 tiny shelters into a parking lot on Strachan Street seems to have materialized out of thin air. When it first became public, both Tom Cooper of HATS and councillor Kroetsch said they were seeing it for the first time. Kroetsch later said he deliberately kept out of the site discussion to allow staff to give their best advice.

As a community we do have an obligation to provide shelter and other supports to homeless individuals. We do not have an obligation to allow that to take place in our parks, many of which are now devoid of kids and families because of the encampments. This is especially the case in the lower city wards where park space is already in short supply.

In a recent submission to council, Denningers and Thompson Jewelers and Pawnbrokers, two long-time businesses and employers in the International Village, suggested a solution that bears closer consideration. They suggested the city select one large city owned or leased site that is not a park and consolidate all of the unhoused individuals there. The site would have full sanitation facilities. They pointed out that one large site should be easier to manage from the standpoint of provision of services and security, than scattered encampments. It would make it easier for outreach workers to see clients and would be more manageable from a policing standpoint. With the provision of this sanctioned area, anyone occupying a park would be removed. When HATS first suggested possible sites for tiny shelter sites, they mentioned locations like Barton Tiffany and the former Dominion Glass plant, and there may be other potential sites among the 1,900-odd city owned properties in Hamilton. This sanctioned encampment idea was originally presented by staff but shot down by council, mainly because staff were still suggesting they be in parks. It just might work if a non-park were selected as the site.

The Strachan plan will not even reduce the number of unhoused individuals, because the plan is to dismantle the tent encampment currently on the street once the tiny shelters are installed. Further, the current tent occupants on Strachan will not have priority for the tiny shelters. What nobody seems to want to acknowledge is that many, not all, of the people in tents are often there because their addictions and mental health issues make their behavior too disruptive to be candidates for shelters. This was underscored in a recent letter from Mayor Horwath asking for federal cash for refugee and asylum-seeker accommodation. In the letter she noted that the city had been able to shelter 200 of these individuals over a short period of time, yet 160 individuals in encampments apparently cannot be accommodated.

Some members of this council have reminded us over and over that taxpayers have no more rights than renters or the unhoused. Fair enough, but they should have some rights, and one of our inalienable rights used to be peaceful enjoyment of our homes and neighbourhoods. What taxpayers should not be subjected to is the scorn tweeted by a taxpayer-supported member of Kroetsch’s staff (which hopefully is not reflective of his attitude and that of his supporters on council), denigrating homeowners as somehow villains.