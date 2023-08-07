Opinion: Three months lost in addressing Hamilton’s homeless encampment issue

Next week Hamilton Council will get a look at a staff report on what the public thinks about a proposed protocol to regulate the operation of homeless encampments. In May, staff had proposed a detailed encampment policy that included the development of large scale sanctioned encampment sites, along with a regulation to limit unsanctioned campsites to five tents. At that time, staff asked to be allowed to implement the program immediately in order to bring some order to the situation and to gain some experience. Staff suggested the plan could be modified after the public had an opportunity to comment. Instead, council delayed the immediate implementation and told staff to go back and consult more broadly with the public. Staff held three public meetings, two of which were heavily attended. In the ensuing months the number and size of encampments has increased. Staff now estimate there are at least 165 individuals in encampments compared to 35 at the same time last year.

Recently Mayor Andrea Horwath wrote the federal government asking for $9 Million to meet the refugee and asylum-seeker emergency which has seen hundreds of displaced individuals end up in Hamilton also looking for accommodation. In her letter the Mayor stated: “Although Hamilton is not designated as a host community for refugees, our emergency shelter system has housed 509 individuals with refugee and asylum seeker status since January 2023, and 202 in the last week alone.”

The Bay Observer asked city staff how 202 shelter spaces could be found for refugees and asylum seekers over a short period of time and yet apparently no space can be found for local unhoused persons. The reply addressed how the refugees were housed but did not address why encampment dwellers are not taking advantage of spaces.

The real answer is hinted at in various staff reports. Too many of the encampment residents are difficult to shelter because of widespread addiction and mental health issues. Staff reports have described individuals as being simply unable to adhere to house rules about disruptive behavior and drug and alcohol use. In the May report, staff said some encampment residents will actually exaggerate the severity of their conditions on a standardized questionnaire in order to not quality for shelter space and to be allowed to stay put. While council has insisted on a “housing first” approach to the encampment issue, it becomes a challenge for staff dealing with individuals exhibiting disruptive behavior.

Encampment at Woodlands Park

Most members of council and many members of public have either attended the public information sessions staged by staff or followed them online. The methodology of collecting information varied between the two most heavily attended sessions. In the first session, attendees were given coloured cards to express their agreement or disagreement with what was being presented. The result was a largely negative reaction to sanctioned encampments. In the second meeting the format was changed. The coloured cards were not available and more control was exercised over speakers and audience. The moderator took in a large number of audience questions on cards and some attendees felt the selection of questions being read out was orchestrated. In any case staff received very little in the way of new insights from the exercise. They already knew the issue is deeply divisive in the community and not likely to change. Staff now find themselves no further ahead in addressing the encampment issue than they were in May when they recommended implementing the protocol immediately, except that three months has been lost.