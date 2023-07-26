Opinion: Still clueless on LRT after all these years

They call it rapid transit, but there is nothing rapid about the pace at which Hamilton is inching towards making key decisions about the proposed LRT. The purpose of this week’s meeting of the LRT subcommittee was to look at four possible models for the operation and maintenance of the transit line, but staff made it as clear as they could that Metrolinx has no intention of handing major maintenance over to the HSR. Instead, they will farm it out to a third party, probably the company that ends up supplying the trains. Metrolinx is apparently open to consideration of having HSR drivers operate the trains, but that appears to be the only concession to local control of the system by the transit authority.

Nonetheless. Anthony Marco of the Hamilton and District Labour Council and Eric Tuck, President of Amalgamated Transit Union local 107 both appealed to council to allow HSR to both operate and maintain the system—an option that was not on the list recommended by staff. For his part Tuck, pointed to a major flaw in the city’s plans to partly offset its share of the operation and maintenance costs, for which Hamilton is on the hook, by reducing the number of buses and drivers it will need on the King routes with the advent of LRT. Noted, Tuck, if you look at the Ottawa experience, when the LRT is down, as it has been frequently, there are no spare buses or drivers to take up the slack.

Anyway, the point is moot, because it was always pure voodoo math to suggest there would ever be any money saved even if King route staff were displaced by LRT. Simultaneous to the LRT, the city is currently in the middle of a 10-year LRT expansion plan that includes implementing the BLAST system and improving service into the suburbs. Any buses and staff pulled of the LRT line would be needed for expansion elsewhere in the city where most of the growth is taking place. There never was going to be any saving to the taxpayer.

Staff are not even close to assessing the possible cost of the operating and maintenance for which Hamilton will be responsible. They promised at the next meeting in September to provide council with some “weightings” of the relative cost of the four options under consideration, but no hard numbers, The truth is, there is not enough information staff to make any kind of a calculation of what it will cost for Hamilton’s share. A final decision on the preferred O&M model will come by the end of the year, but there is no guarantee Metrolinx, who have the final say will go for it. All of this pushes the two-step procurement process further down the road.

A bigger issue at present is whether the $3.4 Billion assigned to the capital costs will be sufficient to cover the cost of construction. Sources at Queen’s Park have suggested the Hamilton project cannot be built for the original allocation, and one option might be to build a shorter version of the 14-kilometer original design. This would open questions as to the transit benefit of passengers having to transfer from LRT to Bus and vice versa if they were to complete the Eastgate to McMaster trip. Currently the trip can be accomplished on the B-Line express bus without transfers in about 34 minutes.

This council, like its predecessors is sleepwalking its way towards making a very expensive decision with long term financial implications with not a clue of the costs. But this council is supposed to be smarter than its predecessors. Councils of 2017 and earlier could be forgiven somewhat because, at least then, there was nothing with which to compare the Hamilton proposal. But now, this council has the clear examples of both the Ottawa and Eglinton Crosstown disasters in front of it to know that it won’t be a question of whether there will be massive cost overruns in every aspect of this project as well as service disruptions; but rather how expensive they will be; and in an age of electric buses all around us, why are we still considering this?