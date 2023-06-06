Opinion: Revolving door at Transportation is the reason for the Metrolinx mess

Toronto Sun Columnist Brian Lilly has a front-page opinion piece today speculating that Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney may be on her way out. The piece goes on to talk about the out-of-control Eglinton Crosstown LRT as the reason for changing ministers in that department. Actually, Mulroney has held the portfolio longer than any of her eight immediate predecessors. Arguably one of the problems with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation is that it has been a revolving door for ministers. There have been six ministers since the Eglinton Crosstown started construction in 2011.

Jim Bradley was Minister of Transportation in 2010 when the Crosstown group ordered giant boring machines for the tunneled part of the LRT. He was nearing the end of his two years with the ministry before being moved to another portfolio.

Kathleen Wynne took over and was the minister when preparations for the tunnel boring began in but she would only remain in the portfolio for less that two years and was gone when the work started.

The baton was then passed to Bob Chiarelli who was minister until 2013 when tunneling was getting well underway. It was during his term that the word first came that the 2020 completion date was not likely to be met.

In February 2013, Glenn Murray, (for whom the phrase ‘get over yourself’ was surely coined) took over as minister as the tunnelling continued westerly.

Then it was Stephen Del Duca, who held the portfolio for three and a half years, the second-longest term after Mulroney. During Del Duca’s term, the lawsuits started to fly between the contractors and Metrolinx as disagreements started to crop up for design changes and contract fulfilment issues.

The lawsuits were still being filed when, in the waning six months of the Wynne government, the job was handed to Kathryn McGarry who held the post until the June 2018 rout of the Wynne Liberals.

Doug Ford’s first appointment as Transportation Minister was longtime Tory Backbencher John Yakabuski who only held the position for five months before being moved to another portfolio. The job then went to Jeff Yurek, but he only held the position for a few months before Caroline Mulroney took over In June 2019. Coming up to her fourth anniversary as Minister of Transportation, Mulroney has held the portfolio longer than any minister in 20 years. The average length of time in office for the nine ministers since 2007 is 23 months.

With her political pedigree, law background and flawless French, it seems unlikely that Mulroney would be left out of a future Ford cabinet. She inherited the Crosstown project at a time when it was already heading south. Indeed, it could be argued that the parade of short-term ministers that preceded Mulroney under two different governments is the chief reason that Metrolinx seems to have lost its way. All you have to do is compare the 1950’s yard- sale style furniture in the Transportation Minister’s board room at Queens Park with the lavish space-age boardroom of Metrolinx and you get an idea whose been having fun. If Ontario Hydro needed to be wrestled under control by Mike Harris, it’s time for Doug Ford to take a hard look at this Metrolinx thing.