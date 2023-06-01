Opinion: Regarding the voluntary housing registry for Encampment residents

There is a strange response to Ward Five Councillor Matt Francis’ proposal to explore the possibility of establishing a registry of Hamilton Homeowners who might be willing to open their homes to residents of homeless encampments. One gets that there might have been a bit of tweaking of his colleagues in Francis’ original comments about the issue at a recent council meeting, which he later formalized into a proposal to get staff to explore the concept. To some degree his original comment was reflective of what is on social media and on the street-i.e: “let’s see some encampments on Aberdeen Avenue, on the mountain, or in Ancaster”- everybody has heard those comments.

What is interesting about some of the comments though, is a common thread that somehow, a solution that in any way relied on charity, was necessarily a bad thing. Very much second prize to an institutionalized government program. A writer to the Spectator called the very thought of people offering shelter was “dehumanizing, discriminatory, and downright cruel.” Another wrote, “The idea of creating an advocate registry individualizes the issue, forcing everyday residents to pick up the slack where our political leaders have failed.” In other words, it is not a real solution unless government is involved.

This denigration of the sustainability of charity might come as a surprise to some of the legacy charities in Hamilton, even though many if not most, it must be admitted, have evolved into deriving the bulk of their funding by delivering programs on behalf of government. They still rely to a greater or lesser degree on charity. Hamilton Food Share has been feeding those in need for over 30 years and gets almost two-thirds of its revenue from donations according to its financials. The Good Shepherd has averaged just under 30 percent of its revenue in charitable donations over its last few financial reports. Even the YWCA which gets over 80 percent of its funding from government still brings in 11 percent of its revenue in donations, fundraising and grants.

In a city with nearly 223,000 households what if there were 50 or 100 willing to look at providing shelter to an encampment dweller? And what if there were a similar number of encampment residents who were there because of financial circumstances as opposed to mental illness or addictions, because , lets face it the latter would not be candidates for the registry. How much of an impact would that have on the issue? What about churches? The only option that the critics seem to be offering is to make people stay in encampments until the perfect, fully-funded governmental solution can be found, even if that means extending their misery indefinitely.