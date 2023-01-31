Opinion: On Liberal ‘Gang-Green’ courting Mike Schreiner

If Doug Ford was a drinking man, he would be clinking glasses with NDP leader Marit Stiles, because members of the Ontario Liberal party have just handed both of them a gift with the letter they wrote to Green Party leader Mike Schreiner inviting him to contest the Liberal leadership. Schreiner appeared on two CORUS talk shows Tuesday, telling Bill Kelly and Kelly Cutrara that he was giving the offer serious consideration. If the Liberals who penned the letter, didn’t get the message in 2018, they should have understood after last year’s election, that Ontario voters don’t need three far-left parties. All they are doing is ceding the centre and now even the left of centre to Doug Ford. The so called “blue” Liberals, personified by the likes of Bob Nixon, David Peterson and locally, the late Eric Cunningham, have disappeared.

It is particularly disheartening to see former Ontario treasurer Greg Sorbara sign the letter, since in his day he was seen as just about the only adult in the room as the Liberals began their slide to the left—the pace of which picked up after he left the legislature. One wonders how the 1.1 million Ontarians who voted Liberal in the last two elections feel about a group of 30-odd party members, many former office holders, taking it upon themselves to offer up the party leadership.

We spoke to a lifetime party stalwart who sounded out party headquarters in Toronto and came back with the following impressions:

• Certain people, especially, people from the previous Liberal Governments are always looking for the “quick fix” with major decisions hoping to get back to power right away.

• These actions stop the party from doing the real hard work of becoming relevant to Ontarians, attracting new people and proposing policies that matter to most people in the Province.

• Most Canadians consider themselves in the middle of the Political Spectrum. Doug Ford ran on a centrist platform and won another majority.

• This party will never attain relevance if it keeps going to the left side of the political spectrum.

In Ontario and in Canada we have a political situation where a majority of voters, who hold moderate, pragmatic views, do not feel represented by any of the political parties. Voters have been forced to vote for the leader they fear the least rather than the leader who inspires them.

Instead of looking for a white knight, the Liberal Party of Ontario needs to figure out what it is. They should rebuild what’s left of the riding associations and then hold a policy convention, not a leadership convention. There is no rush, the current government has almost four more years in its mandate. This Schreiner flirtation will only serve to have Doug Ford thinking past 2026 to 2030.