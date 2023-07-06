Opinion: Nuclear expansion plans in Ontario welcomed

The Ford government has now proposed nearly doubling the capacity of the Bruce nuclear power plant on Lake Huron north of Kincardine, by adding 4,800 megawatts to address the future demands for electricity in the province. The Bruce is already the world’s largest nuclear generation station and has been a principal supplier of Ontario’s baseload power since being brought back online in 2012. It also has established power corridors for transmitting power to the core of the province. Ontario also operates a nuclear facility at Pickering which is scheduled for refurbishing and a facility at Darlington.

It is obvious to many that the efforts of the previous McGuinty and Wynne Liberal governments to introduce renewable energy in the form of wind and solar to our electrical grid was a poor choice, to say the least. An example of this would be reports that during the last few days of extreme heat the power demand was about 21,000 megawatts per day, wind could only cough up about 168 megawatts, with some wind farms operating at zero requiring electricity from the grid to stay in operation. Solar estimated at 350 megawatts in these circumstances means little in the overall scheme of things. Add to this the uncertainty of what is going to happen to Ontario’s existing sweetheart deals with the wind developers in the coming years as their contracts expire and the infrastructure of the wind turbines themselves reach their life expectancy.

Thus, to see a positive movement to use additional nuclear power generation to deal with anticipated energy requirements seems like a practical approach. Remember nuclear generation provides zero toxic emissions during operation, provides constantly reliable base load power with global safety records that are impressive. Is this approach costly? – It sure is, but the return on investment may outweigh other alternatives while providing optimum environmental benefit. The alternative of doing nothing would obviously jeopardize the future of Ontario, and any thought of additional fossil fuel generation would be political suicide.

It will take a strong commitment and likely a decade to put this expansion at the Bruce in place and be operational. However, in my opinion the chances of success are infinitely higher than relying on renewable energy sources to satisfy our needs down the road, even if you factor in hypothetical energy storage of a practical scale into the mix.