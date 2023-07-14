Opinion: New York Times ceases coverage of Ticats (and all other sports)

Ending months of speculation. The New York Times has shut down its sports department. Instead, the Times will shift breaking sports coverage to The Athletic, an online sports site that the Times purchased last year for half a billion dollars.

The news came a day after 28 writers and editors of The Times’s sports department wrote to leadership at The Times, asking about the future of the sports desk and their jobs, according to the Washington Post. “For 18 months, The New York Times has left its sports staff twisting in the wind. We have watched the company buy a competitor with hundreds of sportswriters and weigh decisions about the future of sports coverage at The Times without, in many instances, so much as a courtesy call, let alone any solicitation of our expertise,” said Sunday’s letter, which the Washington Post obtained.

The Times says all of the sports writers will be reassigned—that none will be laid off.

Joe Kahn, The Times’s executive editor, and Monica Drake, deputy managing editor, shared the news with staff via email Monday morning, telling them that the newspaper’s focus will shift away from day to day scores and leagues and instead, “ focus even more directly on distinctive, high-impact news and enterprise journalism about how sports intersect with money, power, culture, politics and society at large.”

Actually, in recent years, that is what the Times sports coverage was looking like anyway. They tended towards the long features and focused on the business aspect of sports. The internet long ago killed the practice of grabbing a morning paper to see last night’s scores. The Times was never a good “morning-after” paper even in its heyday. Most people would go to the tabloids for the basics, like scores and standings.

But as a long-form newspaper of record the Times was as unsurpassed in sports as it is in its news and opinion coverage. So complete was the Times’ worldview that they even routinely covered the Canadian Football League. They would even publish the CFL standings. Meaning the name HAMILTON was in the New York Times every day for decades even if it was absent in most other US new outlets.