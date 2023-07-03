Opinion: Misplaced priorities, bureaucratic silos hit homeless hardest.

Last week on the day the city was about to host a town hall on the homeless encampment issue, the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board issued a release saying there was no way the site could be used to house homeless people and they were exploring options to demolish the structure.

Monday, three elected officials representing the area have called on the Province and the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board to come together to figure out a way that Sir John A MacDonald school can be converted to a temporary shelter for homeless encampment residents. Ward two HWDSB trustee Sabreina Dahab, Ward Two councillor Cameron Kroetsch and MPP Sara Jama wrote, “we ask that the Ministry of Education come to the table…with real funding options that will support HWDSB in keeping the use of SJAM public and rooted in what the public needs.”

The issue underlines the outdated policy regarding the disposal of surplus school properties. Currently the site must be offered to other school boards, and if there are no takers, the municipality. If the municipality does not bite the property can eventually be sold to the private sector. That might work in ordinary times, but we are in the worst housing and affordability crisis that has been seen in a century. We had a housing crisis after the Second World War but the government stepped in with massive loans for home ownership, and while an unintended consequence was the growth of suburbia, at least ordinary working families had a roof over their heads.

Nobody wants to see a permanent encampment at SJAM or anywhere else, but until a way can be found to properly house homeless individuals, not in tiny shacks and certainly not in tents, immediate steps need to be taken to meet the emergency. We are about 120 days away from the return of cold weather, so a decision on SJAM needs to come quickly. The province can assist by ensuring that publicly owned properties like schools are recognized as the property of the province, not school boards. This siloed approach to public property disposal only delays creative solutions. The province and Ottawa also need to step up with funding to allow more shelters and more support staff, and stop pretending that homeless encampments are a municipal problem. Instead of squandering $3.4 Billion on an outdated mode of transit, senior governments should start targeting funds to the real needs of the community, decaying infrastructure above and below the ground and helping people who are desperate.