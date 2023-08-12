Opinion: Loss of Bill Kelly Show another nail in the coffin of local coverage

The announcement that the Bill Kelly Show has been cancelled, has triggered a well-deserved outpouring of sympathy, disappointment and appreciation for Kelly who has been an excellent broadcaster throughout his lengthy career. It also marks yet another milestone in what appears to be the slow death of AM radio. Just a week ago CKPC AM 1380 in Brantford went dark after nearly a century of broadcasting. A few weeks earlier Bell Media shuttered a number of its AM stations and put its two AM stations in Hamilton—CKOC and CHAM up for sale. The only reason those two stations have been spared from outright closure is the fact that they both have powerful 50,000-Watt signals, and with their extended geographical reach might fill a niche purpose for a broadcaster somewhere.

For the Bill Kelly Show, you could see the handwriting on the wall when, during the pandemic, they altered the program’s format to serve both London and Hamilton. That move necessitated a change in the program’s focus from hyper-local Hamilton to a generic blend of national and provincial coverage. Bill and his producers did a great job of assembling interesting guests, but the inescapable fact was that three hours of daily local news was lost.

Beyond what is happening in Hamilton and AM radio, the real endangered species is local news in many markets. Burlington is a perfect example. It has no broadcast outlet other than what CHCH can work into its coverage. The local weekly newspaper to quote a former Spectator editor describing a rival newsroom, “covers the news but uncovers nothing.” The online Burlington Gazette edited by Pepper Parr provides the only consistent critical coverage of municipal affairs, and, unsurprisingly, he is loathed by staff and councillors who blocked his access to city hall. The Bay Observer tries to keep an eye on Burlington and continues to focus on the improper secrecy around a proposal to convert the Robert Bateman School into a community centre, but Burlington is a poster child for a market that needs much better scrutiny. Rewriting long-winded, self-serving and sometimes misleading news releases is no substitute for independent coverage.

Looking into the future of journalism, it appears the big national outlets will survive in some fashion, but local news is disappearing and that is concerning.