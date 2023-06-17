Opinion: Is Ford Bribing Ontario Mayors with more powers?

A critic of the Strong Mayor policy being extended to just about every city in Ontario (Newmarket excepted because they didn’t sign the housing pledge) might conclude the Premier is enlisting accomplices for his housing policies. In exchange for giving mayors unprecedented powers to overrule their councils, the premier expects a gung-ho approach from municipalities to implement his rapid housing scheme.

Even without the Strong Mayor policy, the province has effectively gutted local control over zoning with Ministerial Zoning orders, and granting greater powers to the Ontario Land Tribunal. Discussing issues like “shadowing” from ultra tall buildings seems almost quaint now. To meet Hamilton’s expected 200,000 new residents by 2050 would require the equivalent of almost 300 25-story apartment towers. That is the reality.

Given the expected increase in Ontario population in the coming decades, it was probably necessary to streamline housing approvals, and as long as there are free markets, people will still try to find a way to live in the type of housing they want to live in. That includes single-family houses with yards—the kind that were sporting Anti-sprawl signs throughout 2021.

There are some risks with the Strong Mayor Policy, not the least of which is that many mayors are reluctant to use it (initially, at least) and thus alienate their councils. Also, many mayors simply do not agree with Ford’s housing policies, particularly those supporting urban boundary expansion. Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath has expressed reluctance to use the new powers, saying she prefers a collaborative approach. But she has also spoken lately about the need to “get on with things” and not keep kicking the can down the road.

Ford seems to be counting on mayors eventually succumbing to what may become an irresistible urge to use the powers. The big question is whether Ford’s housing strategy will do anything to make housing more affordable with interest rates almost triple pre-pandemic rates and labour and material costs at an all time high.