Opinion: How does the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario define “cuts”?

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario represents approximately 83,000 members, including public elementary teachers, occasional teachers, designated early childhood educators, education support personnel, and professional support personnel. In April the union put out a news release titled: “Don’t be fooled, more cuts to public education coming soon: funding fails to keep up with rising costs.” More recently they have run a series of radio ads talking about Doug Ford’s “cuts” to education spending.

The Bay Observer decided to ask for the actual numbers. We contacted the Education Ministry asking for the amount of money spent on education since the Ford government came into office, and the student enrolment figures for that period. We got a strange response to what we thought was a straightforward question, when a representative of the Ministry called us and seemed to want to know what we were going to do with the info. We then went to local MPP Donna Skelly to see if she could assist and she came back to us with the following figures:

Since the current government took office Global Student Needs funding has increased 13.9 percent from $23.47B to $26.75B. ($3.3 Billion)

• Enrolment over the same period has increased 2.77% (55,000 students).

• Per student spending has increased by over $1000 in the same period.

It is true that inflation over that four-year period was over 15 percent, but that figure is distorted by 2022’s record 8 percent inflation figure which currently is back down to 4.4 percent. So there is no argument that by that metric, education spending has fallen short of inflation; it’s just that for most Canadians whose income does not vary with the rate of inflation, it is hard to get their heads around calling a 13.9 percent increase in spending a “cut.”