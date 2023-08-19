Saturday , 19 August 2023
Opinion

Opinion: Hoping for something useful to come out of AMO conference

Now that a tentative agreement has been reached with the city of Hamilton workers represented by CUPE, Mayor Horwath, Councillor Hwang and senior city staff will be able to attend the Association of Municipalities of Ontario convention in London after all. A scan of the program suggests Premier Doug Ford is not listed as attending, (although a video greeting is always a possibility) but the province will be represented by Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve “I didn’t know” Clark, (who, presumably will not be accompanied by his Chief of Staff) and Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.

The closest to a federal presence will be ex cabinet minister Catherine McKenna who will be the opening keynote speaker. Hopefully the Hamilton delegation will get a chance to ask her just exactly what did she mean when she declared there will be “conditions” related to affordable housing and other social benefits attached to the Federal government’s agreement to fund half of Hamilton’s LRT. So far, all Hamilton has seen is evictions from affordable housing along the route and demolition of affordable housing stock. Mckenna’s former boss was recently in Hamilton, suggesting housing isn’t really the federal government’s responsibility, a statement eerily reminiscent of his father’s “why should I sell your wheat” yelled at prairie grain farmers.

Speaking of LRT, there is a walking tour of London’s downtown set for Monday afternoon, where, among other things, guests will get a chance to see the first stages of London’s BRT system (Bus Rapid Transit). Compared to Hamilton’s 14-kilometer route costing $3.4 Billion, Londoners will get nearly 30 kilometers of Bus Rapid transit for just over one-tenth of the cost of LRT ($381 million). Twice as much higher-order transit for a tenth of the cost. The city’s website says they expect the BRT to stimulate development along the routes just as Hamilton’s is expected to. Wouldn’t it be great if the senior governments could be persuaded to let Hamilton build BRT and use the rest of the pledged $3.4 billion, or at least some of it, for the city’s urgent infrastructure and housing needs? That would probably be too pragmatic in the performative world of politics.

Artist’s rendering of A section of London’s bus rapid transit system

Wednesday morning, there will be several workshops devoted to homelessness, which is the number one issue facing all municipalities. Hopefully representatives of the two senior governments will find a way to put their heads together to assist municipalities who are shouldering much of this burden on their own.

