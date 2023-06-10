Opinion: David Johnston steps down: only the latest casualty of sunny ways

David Johnston, Justin Trudeau’s special rapporteur into foreign interference in Canadian elections has resigned. In his letter of resignation Mr. Johnston summed up the situation saying “When I undertook the task of Independent Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference, my objective was to help build trust in our democratic institutions. I have concluded that, given the highly partisan atmosphere around my appointment and work, my leadership has had the opposite effect.” I am therefor tendering my resignation, effective no later than the end June 2023, or as soon as I deliver a brief final report, which I hope to be earlier.”

Johnston’s resignation followed an opposition resolution demanding he step down and also calling for a full public inquiry into Chinese interference. Trudeau’s appointment of Johnston, a former Governor-General and distinguished scholar, among many achievements, had served to unite Canadian media, including normally supportive media, against the Prime Minister’s actions.

Johnston joins a growing list of distinguished Canadians who have been torched by their association with Justin Trudeau.

First there are members and Directors of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation, of which Johnson was a member. The membership reads like a roster of blue chip Canadian leaders representing business, government and academia The entire board resigned along with the executive Director of the foundation when it was learned that a clandestine donation had been made to the foundation that apparently originated with the Chinese government. The chair of the board is Edward Johnson who served as Special Assistant to the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General for Canada prior to becoming Executive Assistant to Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, a role he filled from 1980 until Mr. Trudeau’s retirement from public office in 1984. In later life he was a senior executive with Power Corporation. The executive director of the foundation Pascale Fournier quit when she ran into resistance in ordering a forensic audit of the Chinese donation. The membership of the foundation is impressive.

John English is a Canadian academic who has also been very active in Canadian public life. He is the former General Editor of the Dictionary of Canadian Biography.

Thomas S. Axworthy has had a distinguished career in government, academia, and philanthropy. He served as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, and he was a key strategist on repatriation of the Constitution and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

John Fraser is a Canadian journalist, author, and academic who was elected the fourth master of Massey College at the University of Toronto in 1995.

Roy J. Romanow was premier of Saskatchewan (1991–2001), he also headed the Royal Commission on the Future of Health Care in Canada.

Trudeau Foundation members and executives, all thrust into public eye because of Trudeau’s appointment of their colleague David Johnston

These are all top notch Canadians with unblemished reputations, but who have been exposed to unwanted and underserved public attention, not because of their association with Pierre Trudeau, which is the reason they were members of the foundation, but because of the negative attention brought onto the foundation by Trudeau’s decision to appoint Johnston. For his part, Johnston is an outstanding Canadian who made a poor decision in accepting the role.

Looking back, others have been cast in a negative light as a result of their association with Trudeau. In Trudeau’s first term—there was the controversy over the SNC Leveling bribery allegations that cost the self-styled feminist Prime Minister two of his strongest women in Cabinet—Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott. Not long after, Trudeau’s key adviser and former college chum Gerald Butts resigned in the same affair.

Two of Trudeau’s strongest ministers and his close friend and adviser ousted over his interference in SNC Lavalin bribery scandal

Even his own family have been touched by their association with Trudeau -his brother Alexandre who is a member of the Trudeau Foundation and his mother Margaret, who along with Justin and Alexandre were closely associated with the We Charity, which was accused to getting insider treatment in being awarded a COVID-era contract to distribute money to young people. In a recent article in the Toronto Star, Matthew Torigian says virtually every allegation made against the Trudeau government’s involvement in the WE Charity affair has been proven to be false, but it was too late to save the reputations of Craig and Marc Keilburger, the charity’s founders, who were forced to cut back on their Canadian operations.

The WE scandal which turned out to not be a scandal harmed Trudeau’s family and others

Another casualty of the WE affair was Bill Morneau who left his positions as finance minister and MP for Toronto Centre in 2020, after his involvement in the WE Charity scandal and disagreements with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over post-pandemic economic policies. There was widespread belief that he was being scapegoated because a family members worked for the charity, and it turned out the recommendation to hire WE to administer the program originated with the bureaucracy.

With very few exceptions, virtually none of the individuals mentioned here have done anything wrong. Most have had distinguished careers in business, academia and government. They make up a who’s who of accomplishment and service. The common denominator is that somehow they got involved with an accident-prone Justin Trudeau and were shot into the glare of controversy.