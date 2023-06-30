Opinion: Council priority list missed the REAL number one priority: LRT

In the 21 “measures of success” listed in Hamilton City Council’s priority-setting exercise unveiled this week, the only reference to transit is a commitment to “Increase transit ridership to pre-pandemic numbers by end of 2026, while improving accessibility for all.” In other words, getting transit ridership levels back to where it was seven years earlier when transit was costing taxpayers $50 Million a year, not including DARTS.

The priority list makes no mention of LRT, which, whether it was written anywhere, has been Hamilton’s unofficial number one priority for at least the last decade, dwarfing all other priorities and is apparently embraced by this new “change” council. Anticipating the arrival of LRT, like waiting for Godot, is one of the reasons road infrastructures is in such disgraceful shape in the lower city. Aside from displacing dozens of low-income tenants and driving up property values along the proposed route, contributing to the overall affordability crisis, what has been achieved in Hamilton’s pursuit of LRT thus far? And 15 years after busloads of Hamilton’s LRT enthusiasts were shown the transformative benefits of LRT in places like Portland and Minneapolis, it is time to ask– are the assumptions of 2008 about the benefits still valid?

Much has changed since 2008 when there was not a single construction crane in downtown Hamilton, and people thought we needed LRT to stimulate development. High rise apartment towers are popping up all over the place, and while some may say those investments were in anticipation of LRT, the fact is all of those units will be sold or rented long before LRT is built or even started. The reason? —inexorable population growth pressures emanating westerly from the GTA that have less to do with possible LRT, and everything to do with the need to find a place to live. The provincial government’s recent changes to housing and zoning policy will only accelerate that demand for development in Hamilton. Expansion of frequent GO service has done more to stimulate Hamilton’s recent growth than the future prospect of LRT.

How do we square the logic of members of the council who wring their hands over homeless encampments and other equity issues yet continue to support LRT? One can only assume they subscribe to Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump’s “trickle -down” economic theories, because nothing else makes much sense. More on this coming.