Opinion: Chinks in the Ford Government’s armour in wake of Lysyk Greenbelt report

It was a rough week for Premier Doug Ford and his Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark. In a farewell performance, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk issued a report that detailed the lobbying that took place by major developers to have lands they owned removed from the Greenbelt. She also expressed the opinion that the Greenbelt lands were not needed to achieve the government’s housing goals. About 92% of the acreage removed from the Greenbelt was from five land sites passed on to the Housing Minister’s Chief of Staff from two developers, including a land site associated with a third developer.

For Ford and Clark, they could do little else but accept most of her recommendations and vow to do better. However, they doubled down on their contention that contrary to Lysyk’s findings, the lands in question were needed for housing. Lysyk chose to accept at face value what appears to be a preposterous assertion– that Clark’s chief of staff did most of the behind-the -scenes decision making entirely on his own, and that Clark didn’t know what lands were to be removed from the Greenbelt until the staffer presented him with a list. In other words, that the government’s number one priority was entirely entrusted to a single political staffer who brought the project to its conclusion with no oversight whatsoever. Whatever Lysyk may have privately thought about that claim, (and the chief of staff insisted it was the case) she has apparently left the matter in the hands of the Integrity Commissioner who is doing its own investigation into the affair.

As damning as the report is, there is some mythology around this issue. Opponents of Greenbelt development like to portray it as pristine public parkland or farmland being bulldozed. In reality most of the land in question has been owned by developers for years, some of it gets rented back to farmers pending the eventual development. This newly-found affinity with the farming community by urban activists also ignores the fact that for many farmers, their land has been, in effect, their pension and the sale to the developers has been a transaction between a willing seller and a willing buyer.

Still, the Lysyk report has put the Ford Government on its back foot for the first time since its election in 2018. It gives life to the Ontario Liberals, who are waging an energetic leadership campaign, and who in a recent by-election, captured an Ottawa-area seat that the Conservatives expected to hold.