Opinion: An opportunity to get historical re-interpretation right

The city of Hamilton plans to install interim interpretive signage on several monuments in Hamilton that have been deemed “problematic” from an indigenous people’s perspective. That includes the remains of the Sir John A Macdonald statue, the Queen Victoria statue, The United Empire Loyalist statue in front of the former Hamilton courthouse and the Augustus Jones statue in Stoney Creek.

The staff report says the interim signage will eventually be replaced by permanent signage. “The language on the interim signs were developed in consultation with the Circle of Experts, which includes Elders, historians, artists and leaders from the Indigenous community with diverse backgrounds. The report continues, “this signage is meant to let the community know that we have identified these sites as potentially problematic for Indigenous people, and that we are working on gathering the true history behind them.”

DeLancey W. Gill (1859–1940) Dr. Peter Edmund Jones, Kah-ke-wa-quo-na or The Waving Plume, Aug. 1898 Albumen silver print Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas P1967.2496

Whether he is available or not, let’s hope the diverse circle of experts can be broadened to include someone like Dr. Donald B Smith– a professor emeritus of History at the University of Calgary who dedicated his 40-odd year career on the history of Aboriginal Canada, Quebec, and Southern Alberta. Smith became interested in aboriginal history because it was completely absent in the high school and university curricula of his student days. Among countless scholarly articles and books, Smith wrote a thoughtful article at the height of the Egerton Ryerson controversy in 2021, where he pointed out that Ryerson was a young missionary to the Mississauga’s and learned to speak Anishinaabemowin. He became fast friends with the future Mississauga chief, Kahkewaquonaby (Sacred Feathers), known in English as Peter Jones. Kahkewaquonaby wrote of Egerton some years later, that he was friend “in whom I had the greatest confidence.” Far from being the “father” of the residential school system, Ryerson wrote a report only at the request of the government. He did recommend industrial and agricultural training but Ryerson was aware of Kahkewaquonaby’s determination to see manual labour schools established in Canada West, schools run by Indigenous people themselves as administrators and teachers.

I follow new developments and today’s sensitivities, but I also try to understand people in their historical context, through the reconstruction of the atmosphere and mentality of their age to help reveal their outlooks and situations. I try to avoid, as much as I can, what historians call “presentism,” the judgment of the past through the lens of the present.” Donald B Smith

Of his latest book Dr. Smith provides an insight into what hopefully is a path forward on the thorny topic of historical interpretation, “my goal was not to condemn, not to praise, but to try and understand. History is continually being reinterpreted, conditioned by the assumptions of the time and the place where it is written. New interpretations are advanced, and new facts uncovered. In the book, I follow new developments and today’s sensitivities, but I also try to understand people in their historical context, through the reconstruction of the atmosphere and mentality of their age to help reveal their outlooks and situations. I try to avoid, as much as I can, what historians call “presentism,” the judgment of the past through the lens of the present.”

Interpretative signage is much preferable to desecration that only creates anger and division and ultimately, pushback. It’s too late to rescue Ryerson from his largely uninformed erasure, but hopefully, there is an opportunity for mutual understanding that can only happen if there is a genuine desire to arrive at the best available version of the truth.

Dr. Smith’s article on Ryerson can be found here.