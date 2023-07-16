Open Streets on Barton ends at 4 today, but two more events are coming up

Barton Village BIA is holding the first of three events, Open Streets on Barton, taking place today until 4pm and again on the third Sunday of August, and September 2023. This exciting initiative aims to bring the community together and promote local businesses and organizations within Barton Village.

Open Streets on Barton will feature the closure of Barton St E, from Victoria Ave N to Sherman Ave N, to vehicular traffic, allowing pedestrians, cyclists, and other non-motorized traffic to freely explore the area. The events will be brimming with community activations, including expanded patios for local restaurants, drop-in busker pods for performers, live music performances, a kids zone, community outreach resources, a curated vendor market and business showcases.

The event necessitates the re-routing of the Barton HSR bus.