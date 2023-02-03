Ontario PCs name Hamilton police officer, social outreach worker as Hamilton Centre Candidate

A 22-year Hamilton Police officer. Sergeant Peter Wiesner. Will be the PC candidate in the upcoming Hamilton Centre by-election.

In his career on the Hamilton Police Service, Wiesner has served as Supervising Sergeant of the Crisis Response Branch since 2019. In this role, Pete has worked with community partners in providing support to people experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health crisis. In 2022, Pete was credited with securing a grant worth $8.3 million, in part to pay the salaries of those specialized social service workers, creating a new service model called the Rapid Intervention and Support Team (RIST). This new community RIST team partners all sectors of the social service industry with the Hamilton Police Social Navigator Program .

“I’m excited to connect with the people of Hamilton Centre to share the PC party’s positive vision for our community and all of Ontario,” said Wiesner. “Whether it’s securing investments in clean steel at Dofasco or building light rail transit and new roads and highways, there’s so much momentum in Hamilton and Ontario right now. It’s time that Hamilton Centre has a voice in government to help get things done.”

A father of two, Wiesner has been involved in coaching youth sports in Hamilton for over 15 years. He is currently a coach with the Hamilton Cardinals baseball team, in addition to his work with other local clubs and organizations.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a true community champion as our candidate,” said Michael Diamond, President of the Ontario PC Party. “Peter will be a welcome addition to our PC team at Queen’s Park and will be a strong voice for the people of Hamilton Centre as our PC government continues to get it done.”

With Wiesner’s nomination for the PC’s the lineup of candidates for the by-election include Deirdre Pike for the Liberals, Sara Jama for the NDP and the Green Party’s Lucia Iannantuono.

The by-election in Hamilton Center is expected to be held in mid-March.