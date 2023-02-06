Monday , 6 February 2023
Business

Ontario investing in hydrogen power

February 6, 20231 Mins read114 Views
Proposed hydrogen manufacturing plant to be installed at Niagara Falls

The Ontario government is establishing a Hydrogen Innovation Fund that will invest $15 million over the next three years to kickstart and develop opportunities for hydrogen to be integrated into Ontario’s  electricity system, including hydrogen electricity storage. Said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. “The Hydrogen Innovation Fund will help to lay the groundwork for hydrogen to contribute to our diverse energy supply, supporting game-changing investments in electric vehicle production, green steelmaking and clean manufacturing that will create good paying jobs, grow our economy and reduce emissions.”

Hydrogen Innovation Fund projects would support electricity supply, capacity, storage and demand management, and support growth in Ontario’s hydrogen economy. The Fund will support projects across three streams:

  • Existing facilities already built or operational and ready to evaluate how hydrogen can support Ontario’s clean grid.
  • New hydrogen facilities not yet constructed but could be in-service by a specified date to demonstrate how hydrogen can support Ontario’s clean grid.
  • Research studies investigating the feasibility of novel applications of hydrogen or support future hydrogen project decision making.

The Hydrogen Innovation Fund will be administered by the Independent Electricity System Operator, which is opening applications for the fund in April 2023. Natural Resources Canada modelling shows that hydrogen could make up about 30 per cent of the country’s fuels and feedstock by 2050 and create 100,000 jobs in Ontario. By making investments early to explore applications for hydrogen in our clean electricity sector we are paving the way for the growth of our own hydrogen economy.

The Independent Electricity System Operator has already inked a deal that will see surplus hydro-electric power at the Adam Beck Power Station at Niagara Falls used to manufacture hydrogen. The project will be managed by Atura Power- a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation. Atura has signed a deal with Cummins who will supply the electrolyzer that will produce the hydrogen.

