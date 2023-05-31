Wednesday , 31 May 2023
News

Ontario funding will allow McMaster nuclear reactor to extend operations

May 31, 2023
Energy Minister Todd Smith and Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop tour McMaster Nuclear Reactor

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, and Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, dropped by McMaster this week to tour the University’s nuclear reactor In the 2023 budget, Ontario allocated $6.8 million over three years to support the McMaster Nuclear Reactor (the largest research reactor in Canada) to expand its operations to 24 hours a day, five days a week. This will ensure the province remains a leader in medical isotope production which will support earlier access to advanced cancer therapies for Ontarians. Parliament Assistant Jess Dixon and Parliamentary Assistant Natalie Pierre were also in attendance.

Ministers shown the McMaster reactor which produces cancer-fighting isotopes and provides education opportunities

This investment will expand the McMaster Nuclear Reactor’s current operations from 14 hours per day, 5 days per week at 3 Megawatts to 24 hours a day, five days a week at 5 Megawatts.

The reactor is used for a variety of purposes: both in undergraduate education and graduate programs. Commercial activities include radioisotope production and neutron radiography.

Built in 1959, the McMaster reactor was the first to be installed on a university campus. The MNR also produces half of the world’s supply of iodine-125, a radioisotope that is used to treat various types of cancer.



