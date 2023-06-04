Only three days left to comment on Burlington tree canopy master plan

Burlington is inviting the public to comment on its proposed urban canopy program, but the commenting period ends this week on June 7.

In 2022 the city adopted a policy of increasing its tree canopy to 35 percent from its current 30 percent. It is an ambitious target requiring the city to add over 1,000- hectares of tree cover by 2041, That would mean planting 10,000 trees a year representing four hectares, which would be 4 to 5 times the current rate of tree replacement.

The city cited the target set by the Nature-Based Solutions Institute as a suggested goal. The recommended criteria by that organization is being able to see three trees from every home, a 30 percent tree canopy over every neighbourhood and that everyone should live no more than 300 metres from the nearest park or public greenspace.

Burlington’s current 30 percent coverage is mainly concentrated in the rural areas of the city, Included in the city’s target of increasing cover to 35 percent is the goal of increasing coverage to 30 percent in the built-up areas of Burlington.

A big component of efforts to increase the tree canopy in the built-up areas will be encouraging residents to plant trees on their property.

To read the report and take part in the survey, click here. https://www.getinvolvedburlington.ca/ufmp/guest_book