Saturday , 18 February 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News One of two arrested in Stoney Creek break-in and assault was on probation
News

One of two arrested in Stoney Creek break-in and assault was on probation

February 18, 20231 Mins read158 Views

On Sunday, February 5, 2023, shortly after 7:00 a.m., police received multiple calls of a large truck which had driven into the Ezee Clean Car Wash located at Highway 8 and Green Road in Stoney Creek.

During the incident, the suspects intentionally hit a witness with a pick-up truck causing the man to be seriously injured.

Police have identified and arrested two of the involved individuals from Hamilton as Maxwell Swiston, 28-years-of-age and Jason Ward, 45-years-of-age.

On Tuesday, February 14, Swiston was picked up and appeared in court on Wednesday, February 15.

Swiston faces charges of attempted murder, break and enter and theft over $5000

Swiston also had outstanding warrants in Hamilton for Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle, Flight from Police, four counts of Fail to Comply Probation and Possession Under $5000.

On Thursday, February 16, Jason Ward was arrested and faces charges of break, enter and theft

Hamilton Police saythey believe that there are additional individuals known to be involved in this incident.

Anyone with  information, are asked to come forward and contact Detective Robert DiIanni of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-3836.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Previous post High-Speed rail inching along with announcement of Request for Qualifications

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Lifestyle

Teacher’s giant breasts mostly reserved for the classroom: NY Post Exclusive

February 18, 2023
News

85-year-old former Halton and Hamilton teacher facing historical sexual assault charges

February 18, 2023
News

One of two arrested in Stoney Creek break-in and assault was on probation

February 18, 2023
Business

High-Speed rail inching along with announcement of Request for Qualifications

February 18, 2023

Related Articles

News

85-year-old former Halton and Hamilton teacher facing historical sexual assault charges

The Halton Regional Police Service – Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit...

By February 18, 2023
News

Freedom Convoy: It all started with Ottawa Police response

As most Canadians watching TV last February could clearly see, the Freedom...

By February 17, 2023
News

Lloyd Ferguson named to Construction Hall of Fame

Hamilton-Halton Construction Association will induct former Hamilton City Councillor and construction industry...

By February 17, 2023
News

One dead, Nine flee blazing house in central Hamilton

One person has died and nine people escaped a major house fire...

By February 17, 2023