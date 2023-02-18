One of two arrested in Stoney Creek break-in and assault was on probation

On Sunday, February 5, 2023, shortly after 7:00 a.m., police received multiple calls of a large truck which had driven into the Ezee Clean Car Wash located at Highway 8 and Green Road in Stoney Creek.

During the incident, the suspects intentionally hit a witness with a pick-up truck causing the man to be seriously injured.

Police have identified and arrested two of the involved individuals from Hamilton as Maxwell Swiston, 28-years-of-age and Jason Ward, 45-years-of-age.

On Tuesday, February 14, Swiston was picked up and appeared in court on Wednesday, February 15.

Swiston faces charges of attempted murder, break and enter and theft over $5000

Swiston also had outstanding warrants in Hamilton for Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle, Flight from Police, four counts of Fail to Comply Probation and Possession Under $5000.

On Thursday, February 16, Jason Ward was arrested and faces charges of break, enter and theft

Hamilton Police saythey believe that there are additional individuals known to be involved in this incident.

Anyone with information, are asked to come forward and contact Detective Robert DiIanni of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-3836.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.