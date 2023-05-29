On Line voting may not result in increased voter participation

An audit of the City’s performance in conducting last fall’s municipal election revealed that being able to vote online did nothing to increase voter participation. The auditors surveyed approximately 15 Ontario Municipalities, and they found that Hamilton and Ottawa, neither of which had online voting had the two highest voter participation rates—Hamilton with over 35 percent and Ottawa with 44 percent. By contrast, Burlington and Cambridge which did have online voting had turnouts of 27.58 and 28.87 percent respectively. Hamilton has 405,000 eligible voters and 143,000 voted.

Audit staff conducted an opinion survey that showed general public satisfaction with the experience. 92 percent were either very satisfied (68%) or somewhat satisfied (24%). 86 percent of respondents said they were able to cast their vote in 10 minutes. A survey of the more than 150 candidates also indicated a high satisfaction level. Residents did complain about not receiving voter cards in the mail, and not knowing where they were supposed to vote. The voter card issue was in part blamed on Canada Post.

The audit identified a shortage of election workers as an issue along with training of the election day team as areas where improvement is needed. The audit also suggested that election writ period be extended to have nomination day at the end of July and that the city start ordering third-party voting equipment and technology earlier in the election year. The report also recommended that the province clarify the rules for third-party advertisers. Despite the survey showing voters wanted more voting locations, the audit suggested further rationalizing the number of sites “in response to the persistent challenges in obtaining a sufficient number of staff.”

The city spent $2.7 million on the election against a budget of $2.8 million.