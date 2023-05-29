Monday , 29 May 2023
News

On Bail for first degree murder, Lucy Li back in custody

May 29, 20231 Mins read175 Views

The woman who along with her boyfriend was the subject of an international manhunt in a 2021 Hamilton murder is back in custody for breach of bail conditions. Hamilton Police have arrested Lucy Li in the Tyler Pratt homicide after she breached her court order by not complying with the conditions of her release. She was bailed out in 2022 after family members posted three sureties worth $2.7 million.

Karafa and Li

On February 28, 2021, the Hamilton Police Service responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of 347 Arvin Avenue, Stoney Creek.  A 26-year-old female was located suffering from serious injuries and transported to hospital, while 39-year-old Tyler Pratt was found deceased at the location. The female victim survived her injuries. 

Oliver Karafa and Yun (Lucy) Li were identified as suspects in the investigation and arrested in Budapest, Hungary in June 2021 for the murder of Tyler Pratt and attempted murder of the female victim.  

Karafa has remained in custody since his arrest.  

Mondat, Li was arrested for two counts of Breach of a Court Order.  An investigation conducted by the Hamilton Police Service Homicide Unit revealed that on May 22, 2023, Li failed to comply with distinct conditions of her release that resulted in her arrest. She will be held pending a bail hearing.    

